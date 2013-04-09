Most People Are Convinced Hillary Clinton Is Running For President

A slim majority of Americans believed that Hillary Clinton is running for president in 2016, according to a new poll from The Hill and Pulse Opinion Research.



The survey found that 51 per cent of Americans said they believe the former Secretary of State will run for president in 2016.

And a plurality of voters — 41 per cent — did say that they believed the Democratic Party’s nominee in 2016 would be Clinton.

Democratic voters had even more confidence for Clinton. Via The Hill:

Democratic voters were more confident that Clinton would be the ultimate pick, with 53 per cent saying she will be the nominee, 6 per cent saying [Vice President Joe] Biden will be chosen and 24 per cent saying the party will go with someone else.

Although Clinton has remained vague about her political ambitions, she stoked speculation about a potential 2016 run last week, with two prominent public speeches and reports that she will pen a memoir to be released in 2014.

New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd also added fuel to the fire with a column this weekend, which stated that it’s obvious Clinton is running:

Please don’t ask me this anymore. It’s such a silly question. Of course Hillary is running. I’ve never met a man who was told he could be president who didn’t want to be president. So naturally, a woman who’s told she can be the first commandress in chief wants to be. […] As long as there are no more health scares — the thick glasses are gone — Hillary’s age won’t stop her.

As the new poll shows, most Americans agree.

Here’s a helpful infographic, courtesy of The Hill:

