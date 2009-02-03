Poll: Help Rename Citi (C) Field

We’ve asked for your suggestions on this in the past, but with today’s news that Citi is looking to back out of its stadium sponsoring deal, we figured we’d revisit the question: What should the Mets new stadium be called, if not Citi Field?. We’ve included some of your past suggestions, but you’re also welcome to vote for None of the Above, and leave a new nomination in the comments.



