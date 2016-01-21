The Republican primary has cratered voters' images of the GOP

Voters are feeling pretty negative about the Republican nominating race.

A new NBC/Wall Street Journal released earlier this week found that while 19% of registered voters have a more positive view of the GOP after months of watching the presidential race unfold, 42% now hold a more negative view of the party.

Registered voters don’t like the Democratic side, either, though the negative ratings for that race were far lower.

According to the poll, 17% said they had a more favourable view of the Democratic party, while 28% said they now hold a more negative view of the party.

And the amount of voters whose opinions were unchanged by the nominating contests was much higher for Democrats than Republicans.

Dissatisfaction with the Republican presidential nominating contest isn’t relegated to the left: Even among Republican primary voters, there’s significant displeasure with the race that has been dominated by Donald Trump, the real-estate tycoon.

Though 33% of Republican primary voters said they had a favourable view of the Republican Party beforehand, 23% have said their views of the GOP have worsened during the primary.

Democratic primary voters, on the other hand, feel far better about the suddenly more competitive contest on their side between former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont). Overall, 38% of Democratic voters said the race made the view the Democratic Party more favourably, while 7% said that they had a less favourable view of the party following the primary.

