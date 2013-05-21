Meanwhile, The GOP's Favorability Ratings Have Tanked To Their Lowest Point Ever

The number of Americans who view the Republican Party unfavorably has hit a record high, according to a new poll released by CNN on Monday, despite scandals that have plagued the White House over the past few weeks.



The poll found that 59 per cent of respondents view the GOP unfavorably, a record that has only shown up one other time in the poll’s results since tracking began in 1992.

The Republican Party’s net favorability ratings are down 8 points in the past two months. The amount of respondents viewing the GOP favourably fell from 38 per cent to 35 per cent, while the number of people who view the party unfavorably climbed five points, up from 54 per cent in March.

The only other time the party’s favorability ratings have been this low came in the aftermath of the summer 2011 fight over raising the nation’s debt ceiling.

The poll’s findings — combined with President Barack Obama’s continued popularity — suggest that Republicans remain susceptible to overreach on the issues of Benghazi and the IRS’ targeting of conservative-sounding groups applying for tax exempt status.

The same poll found that 54 per cent of respondents said the GOP was “reacting appropriately” to the IRS’ targeting, compared with just 42 per cent who said they were “overreacting.” Majorities also believe, however, that what Obama has said about the scandal has been at least “mostly true,” and that the IRS acted on its own in carrying out the targeting.

