POLL: Gingrich's Past Is Not Hurting His Campaign, Still Leads GOP Field

Photo: Wikimedia Creative Commons

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich remains tied with former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney for the lead in the race for the GOP presidential nomination — despite revelations of extensive work for Freddie Mac in the years before it was taken over by the federal government.A new Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted after Gingrich’s extensive insider ties were published in multiple outlets finds that 24 per cent of Republicans back Gingrich, with 22 per cent backing Romney.



Nearly 50 per cent of Republicans say the fact that Gingrich received over $1.6 million from the government-backed lender will make them less like to back him.

Support for Herman Cain now stands at 12 per cent — dropping eight per cent in the last week. Texas Gov. Rick Perry polls in fourth place with 10 per cent of support.

