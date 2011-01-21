POLL: Fox News Is The Most Distrusted Name In News

A new poll out by Public Policy Polling reveals that Fox News’ “credibility is on the decline.”



And yet! Before you Fox lovers out there start shouting, let us note that it is still more trusted than every other network on TV other than PBS. Wrap your head around that!

Here’s how it breaks down.

You can read the full explanation of who was polled and how they voted here. But two points worth noting:

“All three of the traditional major networks- NBC, CBS, and ABC- have seen an increase in their trust levels over the last year.”

“A year ago a plurality of Americans said they trusted Fox News. Now a plurality of them don’t.”

