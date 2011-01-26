Now 72% Of Investors Say The Eurozone Won't Last The Decade

Bloomberg just published a really depressing poll regarding Europe.



72% of investors expect at least one country to leave the Eurozone by 2020.

59% expect a departure by 2016. 11% expect a departure in the next year.

Then there are the PIIGS.

A majority of investors said Greece and Ireland will default. They were split on Portugal and optimistic on Spain.

