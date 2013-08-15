Eliot Spitzer Has A Gigantic Lead In The New York City Comptroller Race

Former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer has his largest lead yet in the race for New York City’s comptroller position, according to a

new Quinnipiac University surveyreleased Wednesday.

According to the poll, Spitzer leads Democratic challenger and Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer by a 56-37 margin among likely Democratic primary voters. It’s the largest lead he’s held in any poll since entering the race in early July.

Spitzer has a comfortable lead among both men (58-37) and women (54-36), as well as a huge lead with black voters (a whopping 68-21).

“Everyone seems to be against former Gov. Eliot Spitzer except the voters, especially black voters,” said Maurice Carroll, director of the Quinnipiac University Polling Institute.

“Spitzer is all over the TV screens, building on his better name recognition and leaving Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer in the dust.”

Spitzer’s support is strong and seems lasting — 68% of voters who prefer him at this point say they will “definitely” vote for him in the primary.

The primary is Sept. 10.

