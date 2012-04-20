POLL: Economists Remain Unconvinced Of A China Hard Landing

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Yes, the arrow is pointing downward.But economists polled by Reuters are holding to their view that China GDP will grow 8.4% this year.



They unanimously agreed the country would meet or exceed the government’s target growth rate of 7.5% for 2012.

“Our forecast of 8 per cent growth this year remains realistic. Even if growth is slightly lower than that, a hard landing is a distant prospect,” Dariusz Kowalczyk, a senior economist at Credit Agricole, told Reuters.

The consensus inflation rate also held at 3.4 per cent, compared with the Party’s 4% target.

