People Feel Way Better About The Economy, But They're Not Giving Obama Any Credit

Americans feel better than they have about the overall state of the U.S. economy at any point since 2006, according to a new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released on Wednesday. But they’re not giving President Barack Obama much credit for the good news.



According to the poll, 36 per cent of Americans said that they were either “very satisfied” or “somewhat satisfied” with the state of the economy. That’s the highest mark recorded on the question since 2006, when 43 per cent said they were at least “somewhat satisfied.”

After starting out the Obama presidency with a dismal 10 per cent satisfaction in the economy, Americans’ confidence has grown incrementally over the past four-plus years.

Here’s a chart showing the increase in satisfaction during Obama’s time in office:

But by the same token, Americans aren’t giving Obama much credit for the uptick in confidence. Only 33 per cent say that they are either “quite” or “extremely” confident that Obama has the “right set of goals and policies to improve the economy.”

That’s the second-lowest mark ever recorded in the NBC/WSJ poll, and down from 40 per cent who said they were at least “quite confident” in Obama in December.

In another indication that the Obama administration may not be harping on improved economic news, the public views he stock market’s recent string of all-time high marks as more a reflection of “corporations and the wealthy” doing better than an indication the the economy is doing well overall.

The poll comes as May’s non-farm payroll report is set to be released on Friday, which will provide further indication of whether economic growth is picking up pace.

