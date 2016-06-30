Voters were asked which words describe Donald Trump  -- and the results were brutal

Almost nine-in-10 voters think “hot-headed” is an accurate phrase to use when describing presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump, according to a Fox News poll released Wednesday.

The poll, conducted by phone between June 26 and 28, asked 1,017 registered voters if a series of words or phrases accurately described the Manhattan billionaire.

Of the respondents, 83% said “obnoxious” was an accurate description and 45% agreed with “corrupt.”

Just 35% agreed Trump was “sensible,” 34% said he was “experienced,” and 66% agreed he was “intelligent.”

Describing presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, the answers were quite different.

For Clinton, 82% agreed the former secretary of state was “intelligent” and 77% said she was “experienced.”

However, only 30% agreed Clinton was “honest and trustworthy.”

Clinton currently leads Trump in the RealClearPolitics polling average. She has bested him in more than a dozen consecutive polls. The Fox News poll had Clinton leading Trump by 6 points.

