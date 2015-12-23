POLL: Half of Americans would be 'embarrassed' to have Donald Trump as president

A new Quinnipiac poll released Tuesday found that half of Americans — 20% of whom are Republican — said they would be “embarrassed” to have Donald Trump as president.

The real-estate mogul is at the top of a crowded field of Republican candidates vying for their party’s presidential nomination.

The Quinnipiac survey asked, “Would you feel proud to have Donald Trump as President, embarrassed to have Donald Trump as President, or wouldn’t you feel either of these ways?”

To that question, 23% of voters said they’d feel “proud,” 50% said they’d feel “embarrassed,” and 24% said neither. Of these respondents, 44% of Republicans said they’d feel proud, while only 3% of Democrats responded that way.

Here’s how it breaks down:

When asked the same question about Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential front-runner, it was a fairly even split — 33% of respondents said they’d feel “proud,” 35% said “embarrassed,” and 29% offered no opinion.

Here’s how that breaks down:

Trump led the horse race among Republican respondents in Quinnipiac’s poll — 28% said they would vote for Trump, while 24% would choose Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). And though 58% of Republicans who picked a candidate said they might change their mind, 63% who chose Trump said their minds were made up, while only 36% of those who chose Cruz said the same.

Of the Democrats surveyed, 61% said they would vote for Clinton if their ballots were cast today, while 30% opted for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont).

“Half of American voters say they’d be embarrassed to have Donald Trump as their commander in chief and most Americans think he doesn’t have a good chance in November, but there he is still at the top of the Republican heap,” Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said in a statement.

“Hillary Clinton tops him,” Malloy added. “Sen. Bernie Sanders hammers him and Sen. Ted Cruz is snapping at his heels. Can a candidate that half the American electorate thinks is an embarrassment win in November?”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.