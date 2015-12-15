Donald Trump's support just soared to a new high

Billionaire businessman Donald Trump’s support is rocketing even higher in the aftermath of his proposal to ban Muslims from entering the US, a new poll released Monday found.

Trump had a commanding 41% lead in the Monmouth University survey of Republican and GOP-leaning independent voters.

That represents as 13-point gain from the 28% Trump had in a poll from the same firm in mid-October.

“It has become abundantly clear that Trump is giving his supporters exactly what they want, even if what he says causes the GOP leadership and many Republican voters to cringe,” pollster Patrick Murray said in a statement.

The poll found several other candidates’ support growing since October, but they were still far behind Trump. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who has surged in most recent polls, was at 14%. And Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) was at 10%.

Other candidates weren’t so lucky. Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson saw his support sag to 9%, while former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) was at just 3%.

Last Friday, Trump blasted Monmouth’s polling operation in the wake of one of their surveys finding Cruz ahead of him in Iowa.

“What the hell is Monmouth? … I don’t like Monmouth,” Trump said. “I only like polls that treat me well.”

