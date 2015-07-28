Donald Trump is crushing everyone in New Hampshire

AP Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, Saturday, July 25, 2015, in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Real-estate magnate Donald Trump has opened up a 2-to-1 lead over his closest competition in the key, first-in-the-nation primary state of New Hampshire, according to a new poll from Monmouth University released Tuesday.

Trump grabs 24% of the vote, compared with 12% for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush. Newcomer and Ohio Gov. John Kasich has already jumped into a third-place tie with Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker at 7%.

The poll is evidence that the controversy that surrounded Trump last week — when he questioned Sen. John McCain’s (R-Arizona) military record — has not hurt his standing with Granite State voters. The Monmouth poll was the first to be conducted in the state entirely after those comments.

“The controversy over comments about John McCain’s war service do not appear to have slowed the Trump steamroller,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Here’s the rest of the top 10:

Marco Rubio (6%)

Ben Carson (5%)

Rand Paul (5%)

Chris Christie (4%)

Carly Fiorina (3%)

Ted Cruz (3%)

According to the poll, Trump appears to be sapping away the most support from Walker, Cruz, and Christie. If Trump were not in the race, his current supporters say they would mostly back either Christie (15%), Walker (14%), or Cruz (14%).

Trump grabs 36% of the vote of self-identified “very conservative” voters, compared with 10% for Walker and 9% for Cruz. He also gets a plurality of support (35%) from self-identified Tea Party voters, far outpacing Walker (13%).

Trump also has net-favourable ratings among New Hampshire’s Republican voters. Overall, 47% of GOP primary voters in the Granite State say they view him favourably, compared with 44% who view him unfavorably. In a national survey released earlier this month, Monmouth found his favorability ratings slightly underwater.

The poll, of 467 likely New Hampshire Republican primary voters, was conducted from July 23-26. It has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4.5%.

