Donald Trump just surged to a new high in a poll -- and he's doubling his closest competitor

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump has hit a new high-water mark in the CNN/ORC survey, garnering 41% support among national Republican-primary voters in a poll released Tuesday.

That was more-than double the support of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), his closest rival in the GOP presidential primary. Cruz had the support of 19% of GOP voters in the survey. No other candidate hit double digits.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll published Tuesday found similar results, with Trump leading Cruz by a 37% to 21% margin nationally. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) came in third at 11%, but no other candidate ticked up to double digits.

That poll also found, significantly, that 64% of Republican voters view Trump as the most likely Republican nominee at this point. And a majority — 56% — said Trump is the most electable potential nominee.

The polls came less than a week before the February 1 caucus in Iowa, where the first votes of the 2016 primary process will be cast. Trump and Cruz have been locked in an increasingly bitter back and forth ahead of the caucus, in which polls have shown the race tighter.

A Quinnipiac University survey of the Hawkeye State released Tuesday found Trump leading Cruz there, 31% to 29%. But Trump has led in seven of the past eight Iowa surveys after briefly falling behind Cruz in the state, according to RealClearPolitics. According to the website’s average of six recent polls, Trump leads Cruz by about 6 points in the state.

Trump also finds himself in exceedingly good shape in polls of New Hampshire, which will hold the first primary on February 9. A new Boston Herald/Franklin Pierce University poll released Monday night found Trump leading there with 33%. Cruz was again his next-closest competitor, garnering 14% in the survey.

