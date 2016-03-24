A poll asked voters to describe a Trump administration with a word -- 'scared' topped the list

Allan Smith
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump election 2016 illustrationMike Nudelman/Business InsiderDonald Trump and Hillary Clinton

A new poll out Wednesday asked respondents to use one word to describe the potential term of the Democratic and Republican Party presidential frontrunners — and the feedback came back fairly negative.

For GOP frontrunner Donald Trump, the term most associated with his potential presidency was “scared” by a landslide, the Quinnipiac University survey found. A full 117 people used that word.

The next most frequent words used were “disaster” (46), “frightened” (45), “terrified” (45) , and “horrified” (42).

The first listed positive word associated with a Trump presidency was “good,” used by 36 respondents.

For Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton, the results were better — but not by much.

The most frequently used word to describe the thought of a Clinton presidency was “disaster,” which was said by 68 people. “Good” was the second-most common word and was listed by 51 people. Just four of the top 10 words used to describe a Clinton presidency were positive.

Quinnipiac only listed responses that were used by five or more people. The university said it surveyed 1,451 registered voters overall.

Here’s the full list of words used to describe Trump:

Scared 117

Disaster 46

Frightened 45

Terrified 45

Horrified 42

Disgusted 41

Good 36

Great 29

Hopeful 29

Concerned 21

Interested 21

Nervous 20

OK 20

Worried 18

Crazy 16

Sick 16

Excited 15

Bad 12

Disastrous 12

Happy 12

Apprehensive 11

Change 11

Embarrassed 11

Fearful 11

Terrible 11

Afraid 10

Disappointed 10

Strong 10

Awful 9

Horrible 9

Positive 9

No 8

Optimistic 8

Sad 8

Uncertain 8

Unsure 8

Cautious 7

Depressed 7

Excellent 7

Fear 7

Nightmare 7

Possible 7

Confused 6

Dangerous 6

Unbelievable 6

Undecided 6

Appalled 5

Catastrophe 5

Curious 5

Nauseated 5

Racist 5

Unqualified 5

Here’s the full list of words used to describe Clinton:

Disaster 68

Good 51

Scared 49

Disappointed 43

Hopeful 41

OK 36

Excited 31

Great 28

Liar 28

Disgusted 25

Terrible 23

Optimistic 20

Bad 19

Fine 19

Sick 17

Terrified 16

Frightened 15

Horrible 15

Satisfied 15

Untrustworthy 15

Comfortable 14

Happy 14

Awful 13

Positive 13

Concerned 12

Horrified 12

Nervous 11

No 11

Wonderful 11

Worried 11

Acceptable 10

Confident 10

Depressed 10

Devastated 10

Dishonest 10

Sad 10

Alright 9

Cautious 8

Doomed 8

Excellent 8

Unsure 8

Criminal 7

Experienced 7

Nightmare 7

Status-Quo 7

Unhappy 7

Neutral 6

Discouraged 5

Ecstatic 5

Experience 5

Mistake 5

Resigned 5

Same 5

Trouble 5

Unenthusiastic 5

