A poll asked voters to describe a Trump administration with a word -- 'scared' topped the list

A new poll out Wednesday asked respondents to use one word to describe the potential term of the Democratic and Republican Party presidential frontrunners — and the feedback came back fairly negative.
For GOP frontrunner Donald Trump, the term most associated with his potential presidency was “scared” by a landslide, the Quinnipiac University survey found. A full 117 people used that word.
The next most frequent words used were “disaster” (46), “frightened” (45), “terrified” (45) , and “horrified” (42).
The first listed positive word associated with a Trump presidency was “good,” used by 36 respondents.
For Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton, the results were better — but not by much.
The most frequently used word to describe the thought of a Clinton presidency was “disaster,” which was said by 68 people. “Good” was the second-most common word and was listed by 51 people. Just four of the top 10 words used to describe a Clinton presidency were positive.
Quinnipiac only listed responses that were used by five or more people. The university said it surveyed 1,451 registered voters overall.
Here’s the full list of words used to describe Trump:
Scared 117
Disaster 46
Frightened 45
Terrified 45
Horrified 42
Disgusted 41
Good 36
Great 29
Hopeful 29
Concerned 21
Interested 21
Nervous 20
OK 20
Worried 18
Crazy 16
Sick 16
Excited 15
Bad 12
Disastrous 12
Happy 12
Apprehensive 11
Change 11
Embarrassed 11
Fearful 11
Terrible 11
Afraid 10
Disappointed 10
Strong 10
Awful 9
Horrible 9
Positive 9
No 8
Optimistic 8
Sad 8
Uncertain 8
Unsure 8
Cautious 7
Depressed 7
Excellent 7
Fear 7
Nightmare 7
Possible 7
Confused 6
Dangerous 6
Unbelievable 6
Undecided 6
Appalled 5
Catastrophe 5
Curious 5
Nauseated 5
Racist 5
Unqualified 5
Here’s the full list of words used to describe Clinton:
Disaster 68
Good 51
Scared 49
Disappointed 43
Hopeful 41
OK 36
Excited 31
Great 28
Liar 28
Disgusted 25
Terrible 23
Optimistic 20
Bad 19
Fine 19
Sick 17
Terrified 16
Frightened 15
Horrible 15
Satisfied 15
Untrustworthy 15
Comfortable 14
Happy 14
Awful 13
Positive 13
Concerned 12
Horrified 12
Nervous 11
No 11
Wonderful 11
Worried 11
Acceptable 10
Confident 10
Depressed 10
Devastated 10
Dishonest 10
Sad 10
Alright 9
Cautious 8
Doomed 8
Excellent 8
Unsure 8
Criminal 7
Experienced 7
Nightmare 7
Status-Quo 7
Unhappy 7
Neutral 6
Discouraged 5
Ecstatic 5
Experience 5
Mistake 5
Resigned 5
Same 5
Trouble 5
Unenthusiastic 5
NOW WATCH: Remember when Trump said he ‘might be dating’ Ivanka if she weren’t his daughter? Even his supporters were creeped out
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.