A poll asked voters to describe a Trump administration with a word -- 'scared' topped the list

Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton

A new poll out Wednesday asked respondents to use one word to describe the potential term of the Democratic and Republican Party presidential frontrunners — and the feedback came back fairly negative.

For GOP frontrunner Donald Trump, the term most associated with his potential presidency was “scared” by a landslide, the Quinnipiac University survey found. A full 117 people used that word.

The next most frequent words used were “disaster” (46), “frightened” (45), “terrified” (45) , and “horrified” (42).

The first listed positive word associated with a Trump presidency was “good,” used by 36 respondents.

For Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton, the results were better — but not by much.

The most frequently used word to describe the thought of a Clinton presidency was “disaster,” which was said by 68 people. “Good” was the second-most common word and was listed by 51 people. Just four of the top 10 words used to describe a Clinton presidency were positive.

Quinnipiac only listed responses that were used by five or more people. The university said it surveyed 1,451 registered voters overall.

Here’s the full list of words used to describe Trump:

Scared 117 Disaster 46 Frightened 45 Terrified 45 Horrified 42 Disgusted 41 Good 36 Great 29 Hopeful 29 Concerned 21 Interested 21 Nervous 20 OK 20 Worried 18 Crazy 16 Sick 16 Excited 15 Bad 12 Disastrous 12 Happy 12 Apprehensive 11 Change 11 Embarrassed 11 Fearful 11 Terrible 11 Afraid 10 Disappointed 10 Strong 10 Awful 9 Horrible 9 Positive 9 No 8 Optimistic 8 Sad 8 Uncertain 8 Unsure 8 Cautious 7 Depressed 7 Excellent 7 Fear 7 Nightmare 7 Possible 7 Confused 6 Dangerous 6 Unbelievable 6 Undecided 6 Appalled 5 Catastrophe 5 Curious 5 Nauseated 5 Racist 5 Unqualified 5

Here’s the full list of words used to describe Clinton:

Disaster 68 Good 51 Scared 49 Disappointed 43 Hopeful 41 OK 36 Excited 31 Great 28 Liar 28 Disgusted 25 Terrible 23 Optimistic 20 Bad 19 Fine 19 Sick 17 Terrified 16 Frightened 15 Horrible 15 Satisfied 15 Untrustworthy 15 Comfortable 14 Happy 14 Awful 13 Positive 13 Concerned 12 Horrified 12 Nervous 11 No 11 Wonderful 11 Worried 11 Acceptable 10 Confident 10 Depressed 10 Devastated 10 Dishonest 10 Sad 10 Alright 9 Cautious 8 Doomed 8 Excellent 8 Unsure 8 Criminal 7 Experienced 7 Nightmare 7 Status-Quo 7 Unhappy 7 Neutral 6 Discouraged 5 Ecstatic 5 Experience 5 Mistake 5 Resigned 5 Same 5 Trouble 5 Unenthusiastic 5

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.