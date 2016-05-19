Donald Trump just vaulted past Hillary Clinton in a major national poll for the first time

Donald Trump overtook Hillary Clinton in a Fox News poll released Wednesday evening.

The Manhattan billionaire held a 45% to 42% edge over the former secretary of state in the new survey measuring their expected general-election matchup.

The result represented a sharp shift from April, when Trump trailed Clinton by 7 points. In March, he trailed by 11.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, held a large 55% to 31% lead over Clinton, the Democratic frontrunner, among white voters.

That margin outpaces the final split from the 2012 race that pitted President Barack Obama against Republican Mitt Romney.

White women in the survey favoured Trump by 47% to 38%. But Clinton held a lead among all women, by a 50% to 36% difference. She also maintained massive advantages among African-American and Hispanic voters.

The all-but-certain Democratic nominee still holds a 5.2% lead over Trump in the RealClearPolitics average of several polls, which did not include the Fox poll.

Clinton remains, however, locked in a primary battle with Sen. Bernie Sanders.

