POLL: Do You Think A Budget Deal Will Be Worked Out By August 2nd?

Everyone seems to assume a deal to raise the debt ceiling will be reached before the August 2nd deadline.



This assumption seems odd to us. There is scant evidence that the two sides are any closer to an agreement than they were weeks (or even months) ago.

The prediction market InTrade remains confident that a debt ceiling deal will be reached. Others are less optimistic.

What do you think?

