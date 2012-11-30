POLL: Do You Still Use iTunes?

Apple released iTunes 11, a new version of iTunes.



We suppose this is exciting for some people, but the majority of our tech writers say they don’t even use iTunes anymore.

There was a time when iTunes was considered Apple’s killer weapon. It was a slick piece of software that forced people to stick with iPods and iPhones.

But, Apple has made iTunes for the desktop irrelevant with iCloud and iTunes Match. There’s no need to sync your phone with your computer, so we never use iTunes on the desktop.

Are we just freakazoids? Do most people use iTunes? Do you use iTunes still? Answer this poll, and let us know what you’re doing with iTunes in the comments.

