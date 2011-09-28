POLL DISASTER FOR OBAMA

President Barack Obama is in deep trouble in the key swing states of Ohio and Pennsylvania, which combined with Florida will determine the outcome of the 2012 election.



A pair of polls released by Quinnipiac University Wednesday show Obama in a statistical tie with Texas Gov. Rick Perry and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney in Ohio, with Obama holding a slight lead over Perry in Pennsylvania.

Most strikingly, a majority of voters in both states do not believe Obama deserves another term — with majorities also disapproving of the president’s job performance.

In the race for the Republican nomination, Romney leads in both key states — but Perry’s entrance into the race has sapped his support.

