Two CNBC reporters, Amanda Drury and Courtney Reagan, were both recently caught in the CNBC cafeteria wearing almost exactly identical red dresses.



Check out the video below and vote below on who you think wore it best.

See also: COMPARE: Hedge fund wives partying in NYC >

‘



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.