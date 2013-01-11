Cory Booker Is Crushing Senator Frank Lautenberg In A Hypothetical Primary Battle

Photo: AP

Though the potential primary than a year away, Newark Mayor Cory Booker is destroying incumbent Democratic Sen. Frank Lautenberg by more than 20 points in a hypothetical primary election, according to a new Fairleigh Dickinson University poll.Booker has indicated that he will “explore” a run for the U.S. Senate seat, despite the fact that the 88-year-old Lautenberg has not announced an intention to retire.



The FDU poll found that 42 per cent of Democratic voters favoured Booker in a potential primary. Only 20 per cent favoured Lautenberg.

Lautenberg — a living legend in New Jersey politics — does have more name recognition than Booker at this early stage. 80-three per cent of New Jersey voters know the incumbent Senator, while only 75 per cent have heard of Booker.

But Krista Jenkins, a professor of political science at Fairleigh Dickinson University, wrote that if there is a primary, Lautenberg will face a tough challenge from the younger, more vibrant Booker.

Booker has clearly leveraged his position as mayor of Newark to an admirable degree, but whether late night rescues of constituents from burning buildings and high profile spats with city officials can translate into a winning campaign remains to be seen. At least for now, however, Mayor Booker begins his candidacy with a healthy amount of public support.

