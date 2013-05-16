We've Never Seen Anything Like Chris Christie's Favorability Ratings

Public Policy Polling’s new national survey paints a rather unprecedented picture for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s 2016 aspirations — one that is alternatively beneficial and uncomfortable.



According to PPP, Christie earns favourable ratings across political ideologies, something that hasn’t been seen in a potential presidential nominee since Republican John McCain in 2008.

Overall, 40 per cent of Democrats, 41 per cent of Republicans, and 45 per cent of Independents view Christie favourably. He is the only potential 2016 candidate that earns favourable views across party lines, something that PPP never found in the 2012 presidential race, according to the firm’s director Tom Jensen.

The numbers suggest that Christie could be the GOP’s best candidate in a general election. He is the only Republican that comes close to challenging potential Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, trailing her only 47-44 in a hypothetical matchup, according to the poll.

But his numbers also suggest that his candidacy could be doomed. Christie’s net favorability rating falls significantly behind popular GOP Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who are often mentioned as two potential candidates.

Christie’s favourable-to-unfavorable ratings among Republicans have fallen from a 57-25 split in December to just a 41-27 split today, according to PPP — a net loss of 18 points.

