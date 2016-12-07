POLL: The Carrier deal has proven to be a big win for Trump

A Morning Consult/Politico poll published Tuesday found that President-elect Donald Trump was viewed more favourably after announcing a deal with Carrier that led to roughly 1,100 jobs staying in the US.

The poll found that 60% of voters surveyed viewed Trump more favourably following the deal, including a whopping 89% of Trump voters and 32% of voters who cast ballots for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Four in 10 Democrats and 54% of independents said they now view Trump in a better light following the deal, which kept some of the jobs set to move to Mexico at the company’s Indianapolis plant.

Trump’s team negotiated the deal directly with Carrier, which reportedly received about $7 million in tax incentives over a 10-year period to keep the jobs in the Hoosier State, home of Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

Additionally, 56% of voters said it was appropriate for a president to negotiate directly with a company on a case-by-case basis, and 62% said they approve of a president offering tax breaks and incentives to individual businesses if it led to jobs remaining in the US.

The deal has come under fire from some free-market conservatives, such as former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin — a top Trump ally — who likened it to “crony capitalism.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.