Poll: Bosses Main Source of Unhappiness At Work

Hey … all you bosses out there: Do you know what is making your underlings miserable at work?
It’s you, by a landslide!
We asked CareerBliss users to share with us the source of their work-related unhappiness. More than a third of the 1,108 respondents choose “boss” – and we gave a total of eight possible responses.
Sure, bosses are easy targets. But, to be honest, we thought compensation, stress and coworkers would rank higher (10 per cent, 6 per cent, 5 per cent, respectively).
Maybe it’s time for some of you people in charge to reevaluate your management techniques – just a thought.
Commenter Seruge shared some boss-based angst (full disclosure — we cleaned up the quote a bit):
“The supervisor that the company brought over to the unit I work at, is very sneaky, very greedy and not much of an considerate person to his loyal employees – he only cares about his bonus. He refuses to reward his hard-working employees,” Seruge laments.
Here are the full results of our less-than-scientific poll:
64%: Boss
10%: Pathetic pay
7%: No room to advance
6%: Stress
5%: Coworkers
3%: What I do
3%: I’m generally happy
2%: What doesn’t make me unhappy?
