John Boehner's Popularity Has Hit A New Brutal Record Low

House Majority Leader John Boehner’s (R-Ohio) popularity has hit a new record low, and other Congressional leaders aren’t viewed in a much better light.

According to a new poll from Rasmussen, Boehner has hit his most unpopular point since becoming the Speaker of the House in 2011. Only 30% of voters view him favourably, compared with 53% that have an unfavorable view.

That’s down from a 31-51 favorability rating from a Rasmussen poll taken at the end of December, when Congress and President Barack Obama were debating over a resolution to the fiscal cliff.

His Democratic counterpart in the House — Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — is viewed very similarly, and she also garners a negative-23 favorability rating. Overall, 56% view her unfavorably, compared with 33% that have a favourable view.

Both Senate leaders are also unpopular. Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) has a 28-49 favourable-to-unfavorable rating, and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has a 26-46 split.

Obama, too, is bearing the brunt of a public that, in general, is growing increasingly dissatisfied with Washington. His approval ratings have been slipping this month — particularly on the economy, an area in which he currently has some of the lowest approval ratings of his presidency.

