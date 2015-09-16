Bernie Sanders has surged past Hillary Clinton among a key group of voters in one influential state

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) has taken the lead in New Hampshire among a demographic that has been overwhelmingly supportive of Hillary Clinton in the past: Female voters.

Sanders has been polling better than Clinton in the Granite State for several weeks. But according to a new Monmouth University poll of likely Democratic voters in the Granite State, Sanders now has a greater proportion of support among female voters.

If the primary were held today, Monmouth reported that 42% of female Democratic voters in the Granite State would support Sanders, while 38% said that they’d support Clinton.

Sanders leads Clinton overall by a 43-36 margin, according to the Monmouth poll. Vice President Joe Biden, who has not declared his candidacy and is still mulling a presidential run, garners 18% in the poll. Sanders would lead by the same amount if Biden were omitted from the poll, according to Monmouth’s analysis of voters’ second choices.

Though her poll numbers have plummeted with most demographics, including female voters, Clinton does enjoy higher levels of support among female voters than her Democratic opponents on a national scale. According to a Washington Post/ABC poll released over the weekend, Democratic female voters nationally still support Clinton with 42% to Sanders’ 22%. Still, that was down from 71% support just two months ago.

Despite Sanders’ upward trajectory, many pollsters and analysts point out that his strength doesn’t currently extend far beyond early states like Iowa and New Hampshire, where Sanders’ core constituency of white, more liberal voters dominate the party base.

The same can’t be said of other key primary states with more delegates like South Carolina, where the electorate within the party is far more diverse. Since jumping into the race earlier this year, Clinton’s support among African-American voters in Democratic polls has hovered around 70-80%.

Nonetheless, with strong campaign speeches and high favourable ratings, Sanders is clearly spooking some Clinton backers.

