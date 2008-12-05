Poll: Bailout For The Automakers? You Decide

By now you should have all the information you need in order to decide whether the automakers should get a bailout. The companies have presented their turnaround plans, and we’ve presented various arguments in favour of each scenarios. The politicians are listening! You know they’re getting tons and tons of calls, letters and emails on this one, so now’s the chance to make your voice heard in a totally anonymous, unscientific way. Vote!



