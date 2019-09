Photo: Apple

Well, it’s official.We know what the iPhone 5 looks like. We know its specs. We know its price.



What we don’t know is if you’re going to upgrade.

So tell us!

We’re curious if you’re going to buy the iPhone 5. In comments, let us know what phone you have and why you will or will not upgrade.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.