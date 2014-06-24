POLL: Americans Unhappy With Obama's Handling Of Iraq Crisis

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the situation in Iraq in the briefing room of the White House in Washington June 19, 2014.

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll released Tuesday showed Americans’ opinions of the way President Barack Obama is handling the situation in Iraq have hit an all-time low. The poll found 52% disapprove of the way Obama is dealing with the crisis in Iraq, where members of the jihadist groupIslamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) have been making territorial gains.

Just 42% of respondents indicated they approve of the Obama’s handling of the Iraqi situation.

The poll showed Americans are divided about whether Obama should launch airstrikes in Iraq to combat ISIS with 45% indicating support for that idea and 46% opposing it. However, there was strong opposition for deploying ground troops in Iraq with 65% saying they were against the idea and just 30% expressing support.

