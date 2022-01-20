Poll: Americans really don’t want a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images, Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Over 70% of Americans want to see neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump on the ballot in 2024.

Both men have made it clear they are strongly leaning toward a rematch.

Biden has also pledged to keep Vice President Kamala Harris on his running mate.

It may seem like 2020 will never end, but Americans feel strongly about not revisiting that year’s presidential election in 2024.

According to a new AP-NORC poll, a sizeable majority of Americans do not want to see either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump on the ballot again.

Seventy percent of respondents told pollsters that they don’t want Biden, who is marking one year in office today, to run again in 2024. But that doesn’t mean people are ready for a return to Trump either with 72% of respondents saying they are not ready to Make America Great Again, again. The poll has an overall margin of error of +/- 3.8 percentage points.

Biden has previously told reporters that he intends to run for reelection. He added yesterday that he would keep Vice President Kamala Harris, who had record low approval ratings in her historic first year, as his running mate. Biden, who is now 79-years-old, already set the record as the oldest president on his inauguration day.

No president has refused to seek reelection since LBJ, who served six years in office, but famously bowed out of running for a full second-term in 1968.

Trump is seeking to become the first former president since Grover Cleveland to recapture the White House after losing. He is widely presumed to be the GOP’s likely presidential nominee and has reportedly been miffed by would-be hopefuls like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who have refused to rule out challenging him.

The poll was conducted from January 13 to 18 from a sample of 1,161 American adults from a panel of previously randomly selected households. Participants were offered some money for completing the questions. The survey was conducted both over the phone and online. Interviews were conducted in both English and Spanish.