Poll: Most Americans Still Don't Trust Newspapers Or TV News

A new Gallup poll has found that only 25% of Americans have a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in newspapers. Only 22% trust TV news.



From Gallup: “No matter the cause, it is clear the media as a whole are not gaining new fans as they struggle to serve and compete with growing demand for online news, social media, and mobile platforms.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.