Poll: A majority of Americans are concerned about Trump and conflicts of interest

Most Americans are worried that President-elect Donald Trump’s ties to businesses or foreign governments could conflict with his ability to serve the country’s best interests, according to a Pew Research Center poll.

Of those surveyed, 65% reported they were very or somewhat concerned about Trump’s potential conflicts, while 20% said they were not concerned at all. 14% said they were not too concerned.

The poll, conducted between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5, found that Democrats were much more likely than Republicans to express concerns on Trump’s potential conflicts.

Overall, 70% of Democrats and those who lean Democratic said they were very concerned, while 68% of Republicans and those who lean Republican said they were not too concerned or not at all concerned.

Trump has faced criticism for an array of perceived conflicts of interests related to his globe-spanning business empire — and although he has said he’ll hold a press conference on Dec. 15 to provide details on his plans to take himself “completely out of business operations,” he hasn’t indicted he plans to completely divest.

Trump has previously explained he will hand over his company to his children, but critics have complained that his plan is insufficient in ensuring his independence from his business — in part because his children have also been intricately involved in his presidential transition.

The poll also examined Trump’s approval rating during his transition, and found that 55% of the public disapproves of the job he has done making his “policies and plans clear,” while just 41% approve.

Most Americans are confident, however, in Trump’s ability to work with Congress, with 60% saying they are very or somewhat confident. But fewer than half of the public if confident in his ability to handle an international crisis, use military force wisely, or prevent major scandals.

