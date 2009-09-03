POLL: 81% Of Americans Would Consider Buying An American Car!

According to a new Consumer Reports poll, 81% of Americans say they are likely or very likely to consider buying a car from an American manufacturer, while only 47% said they would consider an Asian brand.



This poll is supposed to show that Americans are once again believing in the Big Three, and feeling good about American automaking. But all it really shows is how pointless most polls are.

We have real data showing that people still prefer Japanese cars. According to the final tally of cash for clunkers, 41% of the car sales went to Japanese automakers, while 39% went to American automakers. When people are voting with their dollars, they tend to vote differently.

So, it’s good for the American automakers that a portion of the population no longer hates them, but until that translates into real sales, it’s nothing to get too excited about. We tend to say one thing and do another.

