POLL: Will Apple Be Forced To Sell A 7-Inch iPad?

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Apple CEO Steve Jobs has dissed the 7-inch tablet size, saying “we don’t think you can make a great tablet with a seven inch screen” and that Apple thinks “it’s too small to express the software that people want to put on these things.”Yet people say they’re interested in the 7-inch size. Almost half of men and women polled by Jefferies say they are interested in 7-inch tablets, versus 10- or 5-inch tablets.



So far, the main 7-inch tablets on the market — Samsung’s Galaxy Tab, RIM’s BlackBerry PlayBook, and Barnes & Noble’s Nook colour — don’t seem to have taken any wind out of the iPad’s sails. But they have other problems, like lousy software, holding them back.

Will the market eventually push Apple to offer a 7-inch iPad nano? You tell us.

And don’t miss: Everything You Need To Know About Tablets In 15 Simple Charts

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.