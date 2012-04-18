55% Of All Workers Are Considering A Career Change

Photo: Chris Hondros/Getty Images

It turns out that a majority of workers believe that the grass really is greener somewhere else. That’s the finding of a new poll, which found that 55 per cent of global workers were considering a career change because of the current economic situation.



An additional 30 per cent of respondents said they would consider a change if they could find a better career.

In the United States, 56 per cent of workers were trying to change careers, while in the United Kingdom, 62 per cent of workers responded that they were actively trying to switch their career. Slightly more than half of workers in Mexico were also looking for a change.

“There are many types of career changes, with some people making a career ‘sidestep,’ moving into a new kind of role within their current industry, while others may be making a more radical change,” Charles Purdy, Monster.com career expert, said. “Before considering a change, workers need to do thorough research, making sure they have realistic expectations and a concrete plan for filling their skills gaps.”

[The Best Websites for Finding a Job]

Despite the overwhelming majority of workers looking for a change, 15 per cent of global workers still feel that their career is not affected by economic uncertainty. Even though many workers are currently looking to make a change, Purdy thinks workers should always be focused on a career change, regardless of economic standing.

“People considering a career change should also reach out to their networks and consider conducting informational interviews,” Purdy said. “All of us should be actively managing our careers and making sure we’re on top of developments in our chosen industry. At the same time, employers can work to retain employees by offering incentives such as training and skills development.”

The information in the Monster Global Poll was based on responses of Monster.com visitors. The poll was conducted over two weeks in February.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.