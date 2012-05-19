25 per cent Of Australians Would Vote For Julian Assange If He Ran For Australian Senate

Photo: Screenshot

If Julian Assange ran for Senate elections in Australia, he stands a chance of winning a seat, according to a new poll.The poll of 1000 voters was conducted at the end of last month by UMR Research, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. The poll found that 25 per cent of respondents would likely vote for him if he ran (although 61 per cent said they wouldn’t).



“At this stage Julian Assange stands a very real chance of being elected to the Senate should he run,” pollster John Utting said. He added that any extradition of Assange to the U.S. could increase support for him.

Wikileaks declared that its founder would run for the Australian Senate last month, after discovering that being detained abroad was not a dealbreaker, according to the Guardian. Australian police say Assange and WikiLeaks did not break any Australian laws, so he could not be disqualified from running for political office. John Wanna, a political scientist at Australian National University, told the Guardian Assange could contest elections as long as he remained on the Australian electoral roll.

The next senate election cannot be called before July 2013 and is due around August of that year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.