Poll: 1/3 Of Iraq And Afghanistan Veterans Have Contemplated Suicide

A new survey shows that even as America looks to transition to peacetime, the veterans of the last 12 years of war are hardly out of the woods.

The 2013 annual survey by Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America revealed that nearly 1/3 of those who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan have contemplated taking their own lives.

While mental health and post traumatic stress disorder remain a huge issue for American veterans, the government agency charged with their care, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, has faced incredible criticism for a perceived inability to respond to disability claims in a timely or efficient manner.

See the survey’s full section on mental health here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.