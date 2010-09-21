Poll: 1 in 4 Local Firms Plan Newspaper Ad Cuts

Nearly one in four local businesses plan to cut back on newspaper advertising this year, according to a poll being released today. And there is no mystery about what they are doing with the money.



At the same time those businesses trim newspaper expenditures, the survey found, many of them plan to aggressively ramp up spending on a broad array of web, social and mobile media.

Insights into the ad plans of local merchants were gained in an ambitious poll of more than 2,700 small and medium businesses in 40 states conducted over the summer by ITZBelden in conjunction with the American Press Institute.The findings are to be reported at a meeting today at the API in Reston, VA.

Read the rest at Reflections of a Newsosaur >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.