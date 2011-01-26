Today's Politics Headlines in 60 Seconds

Here are the 10 things you need to know this morning:

1. President Obama arrives at his State of the Union Address this evening in reasonably good political health. His approval rating has rebounded sharply from his darkest days of early November.

2. The International Monetary Fund credits federal stimulus and the Federal Reserve’s second round of quantitative easing with improving the outlook for economic growth. The IMF also warns of a looming U.S. fiscal crisis.

3. Former Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin also worries about a looming US fiscal crisis and urges President Obama to enact a deficit reduction plan. A longer version of this piece was distributed at the Davos World Economic Forum.

4. There is still no indication of who was behind Monday’s bloody attack at Moscow’s main airport that left at least 35 people dead. The bombing is a sharp blow to Russia’s image on the eve of President Medvedev’s Davos address.

5. Hezbollah-backed candidate Najib Mikati is in line to become Lebanon’s next prime minister. The telecom billionaire and former prime minister could be confirmed as early as today.

6. The virtual fence along the U.S.-Mexico border, much mocked by experts on both sides of the immigration debate across the United States, worked. It was canceled by the Obama Administration.

7. State Treasurer Bill Lockyer warned Saturday that California might have to issue IOUs in April or May if legislators and Gov. Jerry Brown do not move quickly to solve the state’s fiscal problems.

8. Rahm Emanuel will appeal yesterday’s appellate court ruling that declared him unqualified for the Chicago mayoralty ballot. Mr. Emanuel will almost certainly win that appeal.

9. Former Sen. George Allen (R-Va.) announced yesterday that he would seek election to the U.S. Senate seat he lost in 2006. Assuming he is nominated by the GOP, he would face Democratic Sen. Jim Webb in the fall. The race would be considered a toss-up.

10. Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour will be in S.C. Wednesday to gauge interest in his 2012 presidential campaign. If you’re gauging interest, generally speaking, you find it.

