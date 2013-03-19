If You Like March Madness, You're Probably A Political Moderate

With March Madness upon us and the President bound to fill out a bracket at some point, the ever present relationship between sports and politics is once again a topic.



Matt Sherman at National Journal republished this chart from last year that showed the tight relationship between athletics and politics.

Engaged Democrats like tennis and the WNBA. Engaged Republicans are really into the PGA tour, college football and NASCAR. Baseball, the NFL and college Basketball are political no-man’s lands, remaining generally moderate, if somewhat right-of-centre.

As for UFC, Supercross, and the WWE Pro Wrestling circuit: They don’t vote. (Sorry, Linda McMahon.)

Here’s the full breakdown, originally developed by Mike Shannon and Will Feltus from Scarborough Research data:

Photo: National Journal

