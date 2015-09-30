POWER RANKINGS: Who has the best chance of becoming the next president

Almost two weeks after the second GOP debate, the latest edition of power rankings is out and things have certainly shifted — both Carly Fiorina and Joe Biden have rising stock.

Check out where every candidate stands as of September 29, 2015.

Produced by Lamar Salter. Original reporting by Brett Logiurato and Andy Kiersz.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.