Politics In 60 Seconds: What You Need To Know Right Now

1. Oil prices rose sharply as turmoil in North Africa and the Middle East continued.



2. King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia returned to Riyadh today after a three-month absence for medical treatment. He returned home bearing gifts; $35 billion of benefits for Saudi citizens.

3. Badly damaged by relentless US attacks and seemingly disowned by Arab youth, Al Qaeda has been a non-factor in the Middle East’s ongoing political transformation.

4. What happened in Ireland? An economic collapse, a financial implosion and a fiscal disaster. Martin Wolf on how to fix an almost impossibly bad situation.

5. Portugal’s “debt D-Day” nears. The highly leveraged country has to pay off a series of large-scale debt redemptions next month. It doesn’t have the money to do so. It needs to borrow more. You know the drill.

6. Hundreds of thousands of workers, shopkeepers and civil servants in Greece went on strike to protest the government’s austerity measures. Athens ground to a halt.

7. Former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel was elected Mayor of Chicago by a wide margin.

8. Wisconsin Republicans won a test vote Tuesday on Gov. Scott Walker’s plan to curb public-sector union bargaining rights. Round-the-clock protests at the state capitol are now in their second week and show no signs of slowing.

9. Thousands of people gathered outside the statehouse in Columbus Tuesday to protest a bill that would sharply curtail collective bargaining rights for state workers, including police officers and firefighters. Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, says the bill will help close an $8 billion deficit and make the state more attractive to business.

10. Despite huge protests at the statehouse, the Indiana state Senate approved a measure Tuesday that would limit teachers’ collective bargaining rights to wages and benefits. Democrats are still on the lam to avoid a vote on a separate “right-to-work” bill.

