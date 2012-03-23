Politics In 60 Seconds

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Greetings, The Supreme Court takes on “Obamacare” next week.



The Court is going to face two crucial questions 1) Whether the “individual mandate” that requires all citizens to buy health insurance or pay a fine is Constitutional 2) Whether the individual mandate is so crucial to the law that the entire thing is struck down, or just the mandate.

It may seem like a very technical story–and it is. But the Supreme decision is going to have tremendous implications for American jurisprudence for generations. It is the biggest ruling on the “Commerce Clause” of the constitution since the New Deal. A tight ruling could gradually mean a partial unwinding of the regulatory state. An expansive ruling could empower the federal government’s growth and reach into our lives for decades.

News You May Need:

NYT: Obama tip-toes into the case of Trayvon Martin’s death at the hands of a zealous neighbourhood watchmen in Florida.

WSJ: Dartmouth President nominated to head the World Bank.

NYT: Your meat is changing. FDA is going to restrict the use of anti-biotics in livestock.

NYT: Pope Benedict goes to Mexico, decries violence related to the drug war.





The Day’s Reads:

Eugene Robinson: To Be Black in America

Ian Bremmer: On Chinese State capitalism.

Peter Hitchens writes on the death of Mao and the massive earthquake that once rocked China.

This Day In Politics:

On March 23- 2003 – In Nasiriyah, Iraq, 11 soldiers of the 507th Maintenance Company as well as 18 U.S. Marines were killed during the first major conflict of Operation Iraqi Freedom. 654 Iraqi combatants are also killed.





Not Politics But…

Read Ben Schwarz about what’s good and awful about Mad Men.

What’s Next:

On the Obamacare case: There will be lots of parsing of whatever Chief Justice John Roberts says during the proceedings. The rumour mill suggests that Roberts will put himself at the head of the majority in order to control the ruling. So either a 5-4 split in which the conservatives prevail, or a 6-3 “rout” that upholds the health-reform law.

Regards,

