Politics In 60 Seconds

Greetings, There is more bad polling for Obama from Gallup. But there just doesn’t seem to be a good explanation for why his approval rating is dipping.



Gas prices have gone up and Newt Gingrich has made that a signature issue in his campaign. But that hasn’t been proven as a link.

It may be the simple fluctuation based on the political schedule. Republicans are no longer debating each other and embarrassing themselves. Obama and Congress are doing little with each other, and less to each other.

Unless gas prices go up much further, we expect that his numbers will rebound (at least a little) as the summer months approach.

BI: The Navy is sending everything it needs for war with Iran into the Strait of Hormuz.

Politico: A profile on the relatively unknown Council for National Policy, a group supporting Rick Santorum.

WSJ: The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Obama’s health care reform later this month, and everyone is dying to be there when they do.

WSJ: Fed Official says look for raising rates in 2013.

CSM: North Korea plans a provocative rocket launch that could nix plans for an aid deal.

WP: Osama Bin Laden wanted to kill Obama to make Joe Biden president.

Paul Krugman: Drilling isn’t a serious jobs plan.

Matthew Yglesias: On Ben Bernanke, the timid ineffectual leader of our monetary policy.

Steve Chapman: The collateral damage from reproductive rights.

Toby Harnden: On David Cameron’s undignified starstuck awe at Barack Obama.

On March 16, 1974, U.S. Lyndon B. Johnson submitted a $1 billion war on poverty program to Congress.

On March 16, 2008, J.P Morgan agreed to buy Bear Stearns at $2 a share.

Check out NPR retracting its entire episode on Apple and the condition of workers at Foxconn.

The Puerto Rican caucuses happen this Sunday, and may attract only a few hundred people while assigning up to 20 delegates in the Republican Race.

Also watch out for continuing debate over the role of the obscure Export-Import Bank in creating or maintaining American manufacturing jobs or in other words: “corporate welfare.” Suddenly conservative Republicans are forcing a debate on an institution that usually receives quick renewal and little scrutiny.

