Politics In 60 Seconds

Greetings, Why is the media pretending that Rick Santorum has a shot to win the Republican nomination after last night?



Total up all the votes from all the primaries and caucuses and it looks like this:

Mitt Romney: 3,223,633 votes or (39.16%) of the votes cast.

Rick Santorum: 2,075,781 votes. or (25.22%) of the votes cast.

Mitt Romney has won almost 1.2 million more votes than Rick Santorum overall. How much did Rick Santorum gain on him last night?

39,119 votes.

So in Rick Santorum’s “big wins” he erased approximately 1.35 per cent of Romney’s lead in votes.

Read more here.

Here’s the rest:

News You May Need:

NYT: Syrian Army now closing in on more of the rebel groups in the South.

WSJ: Senate passes a $109 Billion transportation bill. WSJ: Assisted-suicide advocate commits suicide with doctor’s assistance. WP: Iran summons Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who proceeded to mock their questions.

The Day’s Reads:

Ezra Klein: (warning longer) Who Listens To a President?

Alex Roarty: Could we really see a contested GOP convention?

Austin Bramwell on the education of America’s elite at St. Paul’s school.

E.J. Dionne on the peasants with pitchforks in the GOP.

This Day In Politics:

On March 14 1964 A Dallas jury found Jack Ruby guilty of the murder of Lee Harvey Oswald.

Not Politics But…

If you haven’t please read the long public resignation letter of a Goldman Sachs banker from the New York Times. And then more of Business Insider’s coverage of the mysterious Greg Smith.





What’s Next:

Prepare for alarmed stories about Obama’s fundraising ability, even though Romney has been cycling through plenty of his cash, Team O is worried that it won’t be able to keep up during the general.

Regards,

Michael Brendan Dougherty Politics Editor BusinessInsider.com [email protected]

