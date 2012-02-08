Politics In 60 Seconds

Photo: AP

Wow, Rick Santorum did grant us a surprise last night. Three for three means that Santorum has no reason to consider dropping out any time soon. His supporters have many more reasons for kicking in more of their time, devotion, and money to his campaign.



These three contests in Minnesota, Missouri, and Colorado emphasise that Romney is a weak frontrunner, but he is also aware of his weaknesses and smart about his resources. No delegates were at stake last night, and Romney has been focusing his resources on states where delegates will be directly assigned. Romney let Santorum win the favourable coverage and the momentum. This keeps the conservative vote from ever coalescing around Gingrich who was until today, Romney’s largest rival.

NYT: Obama tries to get everyone to settle down about contraception mandate.

NYT: Obama is returning donations from family of a casino-magnate currently fleeing drug-charges/

WP: Legislators send millions to groups who have close ties with their family members.

WSJ: Bernanke outlines the risks to the recovery.

Sarah Huisenga on contraception and the 2012 race.

Ross Douthat on Romney’s long slog.

David Frum’s ongoing series of posts criticising Charles Murray’s book, “Coming Apart”



On February 8, 1887, President Grover Cleveland signed the Dawes Severalty Act, which gives him the authority to divide Native American land into privately owned plots.





More debate in Congress over insider-trading by legislators. This should be an issue of huge concern to voters, but it is very easy to get lost in the details.

