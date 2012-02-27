Politics In 60 Seconds

Photo: AP

Greetings, Welcome to 1960! Rick Santorum has temporarily transported us to an America where contraception is a burning moral issue and JFK’s speech on his Catholic faith is a topic of watercooler discussion.



Santorum has strong moral views for sure, and occasionally his vigor and enthusiasm for them impress even liberals who would otherwise dismiss him.

But we can’t help but feel that Santorum continually undermines his own points. He is right that our system of higher-education is a mess that puts young people into debt without giving many of them a fair shot at success. But he talks about it as a liberal conspiracy. Santorum is right that the sexual revolution has brought about unbelievable change in our society–and not all of it to the good. But the role of president doesn’t include being the conscience of the nation. Santorum may even be right that JFK went too far in saying there should be an “absolute” separation of Church and State. After all, we have no “absolute” separation of business, unions or even the Elks club from state. But Santorum delivers his lines in the style that seems to be deliberately unappealing to Americans without strong opinions.

He has received a ton of coverage for these views over the past two weeks. It will be fascinating to see if GOP voters continue to power his candidacy this week.

FT: Israel considers how Iran might retaliate in the event of a strike.

NYT: Strife in Afghanistan surges as American prepare to pull-out of the longest war in U.S. history.

WSJ: German lawmakers endorse a Greek bailout.

MSNBC: The last missing remains of a fallen American G.I. in Iraq were recovered.





Nate Silver writes on the GOP’s crazy delegate maths.

Soren Dayton writes on how the caucuses and delegate rules have artificially lengthened the GOP primary.

Michal Shuman on why China will have an economic crisis.

On February 27, 1922, nearly three years after the passage of the 19th Amendment, which forbid states from denying the vote to women, the Supreme Court unanimously declared the measure constitutional.

Evgeny Morozov, our most perceptive thinker about politics in the Internet Age, has a long and fascinating piece on Steve Jobs and his legacy over at The New Republic.

Two more Republican contests. 1) In Michigan where Democrats have been losing voters for cultural reasons. 2) Arizona, where Republicans have had a virtual lock for years.

