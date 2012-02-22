Politics In 60 Seconds

Photo: AP

Greetings, Tonight is the (likely) final Republican debate. It will be from Mesa, Arizona and broadcast on CNN. Santorum will likely face questions about his faith and statements he made in 2008 at Ave Maria University about Satan’s plan to undermine America. These remarks dominated the media yesterday because Matt Drudge gave them top-billing yesterday, and they are still near the top of his site today.



Santorum likely doesn’t have many delegates, but he has everyone’s attention. So he has to deliver a good performance tonight, and he will likely get the time to deliver it.

Here’s the rest.

News You May Need:

NYT: Obama looking to close loopholes and lower rates for corporate taxes.

NYT: The new breed of “Superdonor”

Yahoo: Protestants joining the Catholic Church in the fight against the contraception mandate.

WSJ: Romney has lots of “maxed out” donors.

The Day’s Reads:

Ross Douthat on whether Santorum can actually win in November.

Jonathan Chait on the desperate attempt of the GOP to trash the Obama recovery.

Will Saletan on Romney’s slippery positioning on abortion rights.

This Day In Politics:

On February 22, 1819, the United States purchased Florida from the Spanish for no cost other than assuming $5 million in claims by U.S. citizens against Spain.

Not Politics But…

To celebrate the arrival of pitchers and catchers to Spring Training, here is an article about “the best hitter you’ve never heard of” from Grantland’s Jonah Keri.

What’s Next:

The Arizona and Michigan primaries are next week. And Obama will be selling himself as a corporate-tax cutter.

Michael

