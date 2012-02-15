Politics In 60 Seconds

Photo: AP

Greetings, Democrats and Team Obama are starting to feel very confident. And why shouldn’t they? The unemployment rate is now coming down. The market is settling into a steady boil. Republicans seem to be exhausted about fighting for spending cuts. And the Republican primary continues to drag on, with each candidate exposing the weaknesses of the others. Gingrich has exposed Romney in the South. And Santorum has hurt Romney in the Rust-belt and Mid-West.



News You May Need:

NYT: Republicans agree to tentative deal on a payroll tax-cut extension.

WSJ: World Bank Chief about to exit.

Politico: David Axelrod turns to fire at Rick Santorum.

FT: Oil prices keep rising on fears about Iran.

The Day’s Reads:

Derek Thompson: on “Delayed Adulthood” as an effect of the economic recession.

Steve Kornacki on The GOP’s Emerging Bob Dole Problem

Ross Douthat on what the widely-panned Charles Murray book gets right.

This Day In Politics:

On February 15, 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt survived an assassination attempt by an unemployed brick layer named Giuseppe Zangara.





Not Politics But…

Read David Roth’s “Scenes From A Dog Show” about the irrepressible doginess of dogs, even at Madison Square Garden.

What’s Next:

Even though Congress has signaled that they have settled on a deal to extend the pay-roll tax cut through the end of the year, there may be some glitches yet to come.

Expect the campaign between Romney and Santorum to get much nastier.

